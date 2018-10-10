‘Corruption hampering progress of country’

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad and the National Accountably Bureau (NAB) arranged different awareness sessions about menace of corruption and suggestions to wipe it out from the society.

Chairing the session at New Senate Hall on Tuesday, Senior Tutor Dr Athar Javed said that the corruption not only ate the economy but also hampered the progress of the country. He said that the injection of good ethics would pave the way to obliterate the corruption. He added that the university was making all-out efforts to inject the good characteristics among the students so that they would play their effective role in the development.

Dr Riaz Majeed said that corruption means not only financial corruption but also lack of commitment in shouldering responsibilities, work and education etc was also a kind of corruption. Anti-Corruption Zahid Masood Nizami said that we had to sensitise the individuals to fight the challenges of corruption from the country.

Meanwhile, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad organised female cycling race held in connection with the Space Week celebrations in which 28 students of the Laboratory High School participated.

The event was arranged by the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC), UAF, in collaboration with the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in front of the Sports Ground, UAF.

The event was inaugurated by UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa whereas ORIC Director Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Principal Office Schools Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Dr Abdul Rasheed, Dr Abdul Naveed, Dr Shahzad Basra, Laboratory Girls High School Principal Shahla Hammad and others were also present. Later, talking to reporters, the UAF VC said that there was a need to promote healthy activities in different segments of the society.

He added that we had to educate the people about cycling importance to bring changes in our lives in term of simple and environmental-friendly life.

TWO ELECTROCUTED: Two labourers were electrocuted at Aminpur on Tuesday.

Shabbir Sarwar of Chak 25/JB and Muhammad Sabir of Chak 34/RB were busy working in a house when suddenly their hands touched electric wires. As a result, both received electric shocks and died on the spot.

BODY FOUND: The dead body of a man was found from Chak 289/JB on Tuesday.

The body of Ali Asghar was found in front of his house. He was missing from Monday morning.