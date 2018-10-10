Three officials reshuffled

LAHORE: The Punjab government Tuesday issued notification regarding transfer and postings of three officers. According to a notification, Mohammad Khan Ranjha (awaiting posting) has been posted as Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Meanwhile, Imran Tauqeer (OSD) has been posted as project director PMU Skills Development Programme and deputy director Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi Ch Amir Abbas has been made OSD.