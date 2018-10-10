Abid Sher’s mother passes away

FAISALABAD: The mother of former state minister Abid Sher Ali expired here on Tuesday after protracted illness. She was the first cousin of former premier Nawaz Sharif. The funeral prayer of the departed soul was held at Nazimabad. A large number of local PML-N workers and leaders, local traders and businessmen attended the funeral prayer. They offered fateha for the departed soul. Quran Khawani for the late mother of ex-minister will be held at Kashmir House, Nazimabad, at 8am on Wednesday (today).