Arms licences to be cancelled if not revalidated by year-end

LAHORE: Punjab Home Department is set to cancel arms’ licences as a staggering 80 percent of arms’ holders did not turn up for online registration with fast approaching cut-off date ending on December 31, 2018.

The computerisation of arms’ licences has been going on at a snail’s pace as only 800,000 arms could be incorporated in the paper-less data base since the commencement of online registration campaign with effect from May 2015, leaving a backlog of 2.8 million arms’ licences still to be revalidated through online registration in the remaining less than three months’ period.

Sources in the Home Department told The News that a whopping majority of around 2.8 million individual holders of manual arms’ licence out of the total of 3.5 million, previously registered manually, have not got their documents registered online so far. Therefore, a huge majority of licences is stated to be cancelled for not fulfilling mandatory requirement of computerised registration after the deadline at the end of this year.

According to sources in the Home Department Punjab, 3.5 million people were issued individual arms’ licences across the province out of which only 800,000 people got re-validated into computerised arms licence. As majority of the licence holders did not apply for revalidation for computerisation of their arms’ licences and therefore, may be declared bogus if they do not comply with the orders in this regard. However, the manual licence holders still have time to get their licences re-validated until 31st December, 2018.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 29,000 computerised arms’ licences have been issued to security companies in Punjab, while up to 15,000 licences were issued to private institutions. Moreover, a total of 451 computerised arms’ licences were issued to armed personnel, including generals, besides rankers, bureaucrats, judges and notable advocates and businessmen, etc. Home Department will issue a letter to Police Department and DCOs across Punjab to consider all weapons illegal if their holders don’t get their licences re-validated. Afterwards, all such licences would be declared illegal, which will authorise police to apprehend them anytime for carrying illegal weapons, said sources in the Home Department.

To create awareness among the people to get their licences revalidated into computerised licence, Home Department has advertised in the different national dailies many times. However, the same instructions are not aired in electronic media. However, large banners and posters, panaflexes and steamers have been displayed for awareness and information of the people in all DCOs’ offices in all districts across the province.

To revalidate the arms licences, National Data Base and Registration Authority (NADAR) had established 36 dedicated registration centres with one each in all 36 districts of Punjab. In addition to this, more 191 facilitation counters at the NRCs have been set up, while dedicated mobile registration vans (MRVs) and dedicated centre for companies and institutions have also been established.

The process of revalidation of arms licences is lengthy which could not be completed within the given time of three months. The manual licence is first submitted to DC office for verification, then fee is deposited at Nadra office. Then the licensee has to wait for three months for computerised licence.