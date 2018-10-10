Court seeks more time to decide references against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court Tuesday sought more extension in the time from the Supreme Court to decide the two references pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment filed by the National Accountability Bureau against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The accountability court judge, Arshad Malik, in a letter informed the apex court about the developments in the proceedings and requested it to grant further time for concluding the trial. It may be mentioned that the apex court had already extended the time for trial five times. The accountability court has already concluded the Avenfield property reference and awarded imprisonment sentences to Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar. The two references related to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment are still under process.