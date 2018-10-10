Old and young both will like ‘Donkey King’: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Geo Films hosted an exclusive pre-release screening of Pakistan’s biggest animated film, The Donkey King, for Sheikh Rashid, Federal Minister for Railways, and schoolchildren at a local cinema in Islamabad.

“I have not seen any movie since over-20 years and this is a beautiful movie,” Sheikh Rashid said after watching the 107 minutes long film. The minister said that Donkey King is a movie that will appeal to all age groups, especially children. Sheikh Rashid, particularly called out the songs of the film are all super hit. Later, the minister mingled with the kids and clicked selfies and photographs.

Donkey King’s co-producer Aziz Jindani said that it took more than two years of detailed hard work to produce this film. He added that “it’s a movie for kids between nine to 99 years of age”. “This movie cover’s hero’s journey of a donkey and we worked like one to make this film,” Jindani said while recalling the arduous effort by the entire production team. Praising the movie, the children said the best song was ‘Donkey Raja’. Many of them reiterated to come along their parents and watch Donkey King once more. Bilal Ahmad, aged nine, said, “I was not expecting such good quality because I see Disney movies that are this good.”

Mehr Latif, aged 11, commented, “Mangu is my favourite because he was so funny and innocent but his heart is made of gold.”

Teacher Sania Iqbal also added, “I thought I was chaperoning and would be bored but I honestly thought the dialogues were so witty and the topic was engaging for me as well as the children. There are lessons in this film for all, but at the end Donkey King will win hearts and minds.”