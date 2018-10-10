Model Town carnage: Charges framed against ex-IGP Sukhera

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted former Punjab inspector general police Mushtaq Sukhera in a private complaint, filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek pertaining to the Model Town carnage.

The court had already framed charges against 114 other persons, according to Geo News report.

The former Punjab inspector general of police pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges against him.

Sukhera appeared before Judge Aijaz Hasan and denied the charges levelled against him. His counsel submitted Rs5 million in surety bonds along with a request to excuse Sukhera’s presence for the next hearings.

At the outset of the hearing, Sukhera requested the ATC judge to put off the indictment proceedings for a week and refused to sign the document.

The judge, while rejecting his request, directed former top police officer to sign the indictment.

The hearing was adjourned till Wednesday (today) and prosecution witnesses were summoned to record their testimonies.

Last week, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri had appeared before a Supreme Court bench as it took up the Model Town case.

The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a petition filed by Bisma, one of the affectees of the Model Town incident, at the apex court’s Lahore registry.