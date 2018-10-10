SC issues notice to Nawaz on illegal construction of shops

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the legality of shops constructed some time back in 1985 at Pakpattan shrine’s land and issued notice to former Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo motu case regarding illegal construction of shops on Pakpattan shrine's land in 1985. During the hearing Additional Advocate General Punjab and Dewan Ghulam Qutab’s lawyer Iftikhar Hussain Gilani appeared before the court. The court was informed that some 8,000 kanal land of Pakpattan shrine belonging to the Auqaf department was sold as per an order in 1985 to Dewan Ghulam Qutab. Later the Auqaf department declared it a charitable endowment and a court judgement has also been passed in this regard. The CJP questioned as to whether permission was given to construct stores on the Auqaf department’s land 29 years ago? And if yes, then under which law was the permission granted?

Similarly, the CJP also inquired as to who was Auqaf Secretary in 1985 so that notice be issued to him.

Additional Advocate General Punjab informed the court that the then Auqaf secretary has passed away.

To another question under which law, the notification was taken back?” Iftikhar Hussain Gilani submitted that the land was taken back as per the same authority under which it was given.

When Gillani said that after 29 years, the court is stating that the notification was unconstitutional, Justice Saqib replied that the apex court has the authority to say that and is the protector of the Constitution.

Gillani, however, said that the people of Pakistan are protectors of its Constitution and the Supreme Court is also answerable to the law and Constitution.

The CJP then asked Gillani to tone down his voice and mind the way he his speaking. Gillani then said that in such circumstances, he will request that the CJP do not hear his cases.

“I will hear your cases”, the CJP replied, adding that whenever he comes to the court his behavior is aggressive.

Gillani then submitted that if the court wants to issue notices then issue these to all owners of such properties across Pakistan. The CJP then issued notices to over 8,000 such people, besides issuing notice to Nawaz Sharif and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.