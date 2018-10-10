Govt transfers IGP, ECP suspends order

By Our correspondents

ISLAMABAD: While the Establishment Division early Tuesday replaced Tahir Khan with Amjad Saleemi as the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP), chief of Punjab Commission for Police Reforms Nasir Khan Durrani reportedly resigned from his post on Tuesday.

The notification, No 12 (18)/88-E-3(Police), was issued after one month and two days of Tahir Khan's appointment as the province's police chief.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended the federal government decision only few hours of issuance of the notification about transfer of Tahir Khan and appointment of Amjad Javed Saleemi.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza has summoned details pertaining to Tahir Khan from the Election Commission Secretariat in two days. The ECP has also written to the secretary establishment to halt the transfer.

According to Election Commission officials, the police chief replacement would be considered a violation of the ECP rules due to the upcoming by-polls.

Speaking on the matter, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tahir Khan was removed as Punjab's police chief for not obeying the government orders. The federal minister said Khan had exhibited carelessness towards institutional matters.

"We have given a clear message to the bureaucracy that we want work done," Chaudhry said. "In the incumbent government's tenure, only those will continue to serve on their positions who will perform."

Tahir did not fulfil his responsibilities, the information minister further said.

Sources told The News that the incumbent IGP, Muhammad Tahir Khan, was removed for giving posting to some police officers allegedly involved in Model Town tragedy. The federal government had asked him to remove them from the current slots, but he did not obey the orders.

On the other hand, chief of the Punjab Commission for Police Reforms Nasir Khan Durrani reportedly resigned from his post on Tuesday.

The former IGP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was assigned the task of introducing reforms and rid the Punjab police of political interference.

A former IGP claimed that Durrani had reservations over the transfer of Punjab IGP Tahir Khan. However, there were reports that he had resigned over some medical complications.