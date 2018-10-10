Apollo enter semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Apollo Club qualified for the semifinals of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Model Town Greens by 63 runs in the 2nd quarterfinal here at the Race Course Ground. Scores: Apollo Club 247 all out in 39 overs (Nadeem Rehan 50, Ali Haider 43, Abyaz Rizwi 55, Hafiz Umer 45, Daniyal 3/49, Shahzad 2/31). Model Town Greens 184 all out in 36.5 overs (Wahab Dar 24, Azeem 72, Bilal Dar 11, Daniyal Sheikh 10, Usaid Amin 2/19, Umair 2/31, Hashim Ibrahim 2/20, Ali Zubair 2/31).
