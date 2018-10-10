PCB accepts Naila’s resignation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Naila Bhatti, Director Marketing & Sales and Project Director PSL, has tendered her resignation on account of personal reasons. Her resignation has been accepted.“The PCB acknowledges the services rendered for PCB by Naila since 2015 and wishes her good luck for future,” says PCB statement.
LAHORE: Naila Bhatti, Director Marketing & Sales and Project Director PSL, has tendered her resignation on account of personal reasons. Her resignation has been accepted.“The PCB acknowledges the services rendered for PCB by Naila since 2015 and wishes her good luck for future,” says PCB statement.
Comments