Scotland’s de Lange battling brain tumour

GLASGOW: Cricket Scotland has announced a fundraising appeal for 37-year-old left-arm spinning allrounder Con de Lange after it was revealed by his family over the weekend that de Lange is suffering from a brain tumour.De Lange had been missing from Scotland’s squads since the end of 2017, with team officials opting to refrain from comment when asked about his prolonged absence.

The only communication on his health status came in the announcement of Scotland’s squad for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe this past March, when a press release stated that de Lange “was unavailable for selection consideration due to an ongoing health issue”.

A press release on Monday from Cricket Scotland stated that de Lange was diagnosed with a brain tumour approximately 10 months ago. De Lange has since undergone various forms of medical treatment - including an operation, radiation and chemotherapy - in an effort to battle the illness.