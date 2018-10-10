Bolton recalled for Women’s World T20

SYDNEY: Nicole Bolton has been named in a 15-member Australia squad for the Women’s World T20 next month.

The opener, who is considered an a One-Day specialist, made the final cut and is one of the two inclusions to the squad that played New Zealand recently. Jess Jonassen, the all-rounder, has also been added to the traveling party but her availability is subjected to a fitness test.

The selectors also named the same group of players for the Pakistan series scheduled later this month. Australia will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the Asian side in Malaysia before heading to the Caribbean for the World T20.

Bolton has played only two T20Is for Australia though her ODI average is 46.22. She last played the shortest format in 2016. Her performances in last year’s Women’s Big Bash League, where she finished third on the runs table with 482 at 32.13, and impressive performances in England’s T20 competition earned her a ticket to the main event.

Jonassen, on the other hand, underwent a knee surgery last month and is on the path to recovery. She will travel with the squad to Malaysia and work on her fitness but won’t take part in the series. Georgia Wareham, who played all three T20Is against New Zealand, is in-line for a debut alongside pacer Tayla Vlaeminck. All-rounder Delissa Kimmince might play her first ODI since 2014.

World T20 squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen (subject to fitness), Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

ODI squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.