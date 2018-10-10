Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman
Govt decides to approach IMF

Govt decides to approach IMF

Sports

October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bolton recalled for Women’s World T20

SYDNEY: Nicole Bolton has been named in a 15-member Australia squad for the Women’s World T20 next month.

The opener, who is considered an a One-Day specialist, made the final cut and is one of the two inclusions to the squad that played New Zealand recently. Jess Jonassen, the all-rounder, has also been added to the traveling party but her availability is subjected to a fitness test.

The selectors also named the same group of players for the Pakistan series scheduled later this month. Australia will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the Asian side in Malaysia before heading to the Caribbean for the World T20.

Bolton has played only two T20Is for Australia though her ODI average is 46.22. She last played the shortest format in 2016. Her performances in last year’s Women’s Big Bash League, where she finished third on the runs table with 482 at 32.13, and impressive performances in England’s T20 competition earned her a ticket to the main event.

Jonassen, on the other hand, underwent a knee surgery last month and is on the path to recovery. She will travel with the squad to Malaysia and work on her fitness but won’t take part in the series. Georgia Wareham, who played all three T20Is against New Zealand, is in-line for a debut alongside pacer Tayla Vlaeminck. All-rounder Delissa Kimmince might play her first ODI since 2014.

World T20 squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen (subject to fitness), Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

ODI squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone