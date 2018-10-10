SA’s Ntozakhe suspended for illegal action

DUBAI: South Africa women off-spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect. This comes after the ICC deemed her action to be illegal via an independent evaluation that was completed on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old was reported during the ODI series against West Indies in September. Consequently, she went through an assessment at the University of Pretoria, where it was found that all of her deliveries were exceeding the 15 degrees limit which is the stipulated level of tolerance.