Performers should be given chance: Asif

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Asif has accused Pakistan Cricket Board selectors of having double standard.

“There are different laws for players,” he said in a television interview. “I have played 14 to 15 matches and took 70 to 80 wickets,” he remarked. “It’s not just me. The youngsters who perform should also be given a chance in the team.” He said that it is not necessary that a chosen few players should be selected every time.

“The players who played with me took one wicket in a match were selected. I took eight to nine wickets but was ignored,” he said.The pacer said that judging by Pakistan’s performance in the ODI series in New Zealand, and the poor performance in the Asia Cup, the standard of the game seems to be dipping.