‘Fans, club back Mourinho’

LONDON: Former Manchester United manager David Moyes believes Jose Mourinho retains the full backing of the club and their supporters despite a poor start to the Premier League season.Mourinho reportedly faced the sack regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s fixture with Newcastle but is still in position after the team roared back to win 3-2 after trailing 2-0.

Moyes, who succeeded Alex Ferguson in 2013, was dumped by United while in the first year of a six-year contract and his replacement, Louis van Gaal, was axed after winning the FA Cup. But the former Everton boss said he believed United would give Mourinho time even though they are languishing in eighth spot in the Premier League.