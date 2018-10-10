Wood to alter run-up to reduce ankle stress

COLOMBO: Ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, England fast bowler Mark Wood confirmed he has lengthened his run up in the hope that he will put less stress through his body when bowling.

Wood’s international career has been dogged by injury problems since his debut in 2015 with a longstanding ankle issue needing particular and constant management. He is, however, still one of England’s quickest bowlers when in rhythm - uncapped Warwickshire quick Olly Stone is arguably the quickest in England’s current squad - but Wood will continue an experiment with a longer run-up that he started at the tail end of the English summer in a bid to stay fit and keep his pace up.

“Off the short run I was having to force it all the time, that meant I was putting more stress than I needed to on my body and having to ramp it up to get my top speed,” he explained to Talksport. “I just pushed my run up back a bit and felt I could cruise into it a little bit better and look for more rhythm rather than being at the top end forcing it all the time. It’s a trial, I can always go back.