PSB under clout these days

Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is under clout these days as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought complete details of uplift projects, promotions, recruitments, renovation work and foreign tours carried out during the last four years under the Board umbrella.

A top PSB official confirmed to The News that NAB has sought all details by Wednesday for further investigation. “Yes, we have officially received query from NAB demanding all the details about the uplifting project the PSB has carried out during the last four years. Special stress has been given on the Liaquat Gymnasium renovation work that is yet to get completed,” a PSB official said.

He confirmed that all details regarding gymnasium up gradation were sought. “The NAB it seems has special focus on the Liaquat Gymnasium up gradation project. NAB has sought entire details as how much amount was approved for the project and at preset what is the status of the project. Which contractor has been given the project and why there had been delay in completion of the project.” The Gymnasium is currently closed despite the fact that almost 90 percent of Rs 100 million approved for the up gradation was already consumed. It is believed that work carried out was substandard.

Besides Liaquat Gymnasium all details about all other up gradation projects were sought. That includes the boundary wall recently erected around the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Besides the details of the uplifting projects, NAB also shown interest in getting details about officers promotion. There are a few cases in which employees got out of turn promotion courtesy to their connections with high ups. “NAB has also sought complete detail about those getting job in the PSB or in all those departments falling under the Board,” the officials.

Apart from all these details, PSB employees foreign trips details were also sought. “In yet another query, NAB sought complete details of PSB officials trips broad on Board, Ministry or federation expense,” the official said. The concerned PSB officials were seen working overtime Tuesday to complete the required details for the NAB consumption.

The Accountability Bureau has received numerous complaints in recent past on the system evolved to award contracts for different up gradation work. The Bureau also received complaints regarding faulty up gradation being carried out at different levels. Hiring of employees during the last four years would also come under scrutiny.