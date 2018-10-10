PM-designate asks Iraqis to apply online for cabinet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s prime minister designate Adel Abdel Mahdi launched a website on Tuesday to allow candidates to apply for a ministerial position online as he struggles to form a government. The unprecedented measure comes as Abdel Mahdi, a former Iraqi vice president, battles to overcome sharp party political differences and forge a viable governing coalition. Abdel Mahdi was named prime minister on October 2 and, under the terms of the constitution, has until November 1 to form his government. The new website gives would-be candidates a three-day opportunity — from Tuesday morning until Thursday afternoon — to register online for a ministerial post.
