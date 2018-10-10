No smile please: Indian airport police to go grumpy

NEW DELHI: Armed police at Indian airports have been told to cut down on smiling, with officials blaming the 2001 US terror attacks partly on an excessive focus on friendliness, local media reported Tuesday. The Central Industrial Security Force, in charge of aviation safety, will move from a “broad smile system” to a “sufficient smile system”, the Indian Express said in a front-page report. The English language newspaper said the move was aimed at making the CISF “more vigilant than friendly”. “We cannot be over-friendly with the passengers because one of the reasons cited as to why 9/11 happened... was excessive reliance on passenger friendly features,” CISF director general Rajesh Ranjan was quoted as saying. Ranjan also said CISF personnel would be trained in behavioural analysis by international consultants.