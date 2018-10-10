Wed October 10, 2018
World

AFP
October 10, 2018

Thousands evacuated as explosions spark fire at Ukraine arms depot

ZAUDAIKA: More than 12,000 people were evacuated after ammunition stored at an arms depot in northern Ukraine began exploding early on Tuesday sparking a huge fire, authorities said. Security services said they were investigating “possible sabotage” in the incident at a defence ministry depot near the village of Druzhba, in the northern Chernigiv region around 135 kilometres (85 miles) northeast of Kiev. Emergency services said they had no information of any fatalities, while regional authorities said more than 60 people required medical help for smoke inhalation. Grey and white smoke billowed and a fireball briefly lit up the sky above the depot, an AFP photographer saw, while explosions rumbled every one to two minutes. A defence ministry official said Tuesday afternoon the fire had been localised and “the intensity of the explosions is continuing to go down.”

