Israel must continue Syria strikes: Netanyahu

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he told Russia’s vice premier in talks that Israel must continue to hit hostile targets in neighbouring Syria, despite Moscow’s decision to equip Damascus with advanced air defence missiles. Netanyahu said at a press conference that he told Maxim Akimov in talks in Jerusalem that Israel would continue to fight what it says are Iranian attempts to entrench itself militarily in Syria and channel advanced weaponry to Hezbollah.