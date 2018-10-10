Minister accused in India’s growing #MeToo storm

NEW DELHI: India’s belated #MeToo movement snowballed Tuesday after several female journalists accused a minister in Narendra Modi´s government of sexual harassment and a producer alleged she was raped by a veteran Bollywood actor. Women journalists took to Twitter to allege how M.J. Akbar, a well-known former editor and now a junior foreign minister, conducted job interviews in fancy hotel rooms and made sexual advances when they were starting out in the media. Priya Ramani, the first journalist to go public with the allegations, identified Akbar as the unnamed editor whose inappropriate behaviour she had written about in an article last year. Ramani said she was 23 when Akbar called her to a Mumbai hotel room for a job interview around 20 years ago.

Meanwhile, the #MeToo movement in India has gathered momentum in recent days, with more than a dozen complaints of sexual harassment and other sexual misconduct levelled online against prominent journalists, actors, movie directors, comedians and other public figures.

The Hindustan Times, one of India´s major national papers, said that Prashant Jha, its political editor and chief of bureau, has been asked to step down from all his editorial roles pending an investigation.

“This is a case of sexual harassment and an internal committee has been set up,” said the media group´s general counsel, Dinesh Mittal, in an announcement. Jha was accused by a former female colleague, Avantika Mehta, of sending inappropriate messages. Mehta made her complaint on Saturday in an article on the Firstpost news site and then on her own Twitter account.