KP budget on Oct 15

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will present budget in the provincial assembly on October 15.

The provincial government will present the budgetary plan for the last quarters of the current financial year 2018-19.

However, it will also get approval of the budget of the current quarter of the fiscal year that was approved by the caretaker government to run its day-to-day affairs.