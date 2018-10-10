KP Food Authority busts gang supplying unhealthy meat

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday busted a gang supplying unhealthy meat to hotels in the province.

It was learnt the food authority officials chased a vehicle carrying a slaughtered buffalo on the Ring Road. The driver and helper were arrested.

During interrogation they revealed the names and addresses of their accomplices.

The officials of the authority along with the police raided a house and made more arrests. “It is a gang of five persons who purchase unhealthy animals in Punjab and supply it to Kabab sellers in Peshawar,” said a spokesperson of the authority.

After inspection, it was revealed that the buffalo was infected and insects were found inside its body. The buffalo was discarded at the proposed dumping site of Water Supply and Sanitation Peshawar.