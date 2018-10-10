Wed October 10, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 10, 2018

KP govt committed to depoliticising institutions: CM

PESHAWR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan welcomed the federal government agenda for Civil Service reforms and assured all-out support on behalf of his government.

“PTI previous government depoliticised public sector institutions, gave structure to different departments and put the delivery system on systematic and efficient lines in the province,” he added.

He was talking to Advisor to Prime Minister on Civil Service Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, who called on him at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash and Secretary Establishment Arshad Majeed were also present on the occasion. The Civil Service reforms were thoroughly discussed. Dr Ishrat Hussain informed the Chief Minister about the federal government’s stance to take the provinces on board in the civil service reforms, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to depoliticise bureaucracy.

Mahmood Khan termed the depoliticisation of bureaucracy and bringing civil service reforms, adding that the reforms would be fruitful if the apprehensions of other cadres are removed. The PTI previous government had resolved the problems of the public sector employees and would continue with the same approach, he added.

The chief minister said the PTI government discouraged political intervention in the postings and transfers in the province. “We took visible steps to make the institutions independent. However, there should be a check and balance mechanism in the institutions for good governance that would lead to get the results and objectives of public sector institutions,” he added.

