Trending:
Pakistan vs Australia
PTI 100-day agenda
Panama Leaks
CPEC
Finance (Amendment) Bill 2018
Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman
Govt decides to approach IMF
Peshawar
October 10, 2018
Home
Today
Peshawar
Mehwish Hayat Lends Vocals To Song In Upcoming Web Series
´Women Are Still Invisible,´ Warns Feminist Icon Chimamanda Adichie
Appointments In Army: Lt Gen Asim Munir New DG ISI
13th Tasveer South Asian Film Festival Concludes
Tanushree Dutta To Record Statement In Harassment Case Against Nana Patekar
Tanushree Motivated Me To Share My Story: Vinta Nanda On Harassment By Alok Nath
New Farakka Express: Five Dead, 30 Injured After Train Derailment In India
IMF Warns Of ´somewhat´ Greater Global Financial Risk
Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello Among American Music Awards Winners: Complete List
Sonam Kapoor Responds To Kangana Ranaut; Says She Was “misquoted”
Google Challenges Apple With New Pixel 3 Phone
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Govt transfers IGP, ECP suspends order
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Bureaucracy backbone of state, must deliver: PM
Opinion
Ammar Ali Jan
A ticking time bomb
Miftah Ismail
The IMF programme
Dr Manzoor Ali Isran
Violence and development
Ali Zafar
Don’t be shy of the truth
Khusro Mumtaz
Polishing the ball
Bill Law
Crushing dissent
Newspost
What’s new?
Time to change
Justice for Saifullah
Clean Pakistan
Pakistan and the IMF
Editorial
Uncertain market
The death penalty
National
India trampling human rights in IHK unhindered: Maleeha
Fazl criticises PTI government policies
PML-N, PPP candidates seek disqualification of PTI winners
PML-N women workers hold demo against NAB, govt
Non-payment of fee to lawyers
World
Show of strength to Russia: Nato flexes muscles
‘S Arabia allows consulate search over Khashoggi’
Google launches connected speaker with screen!
Chemical attack in UK getting ‘closer’
EgyptAir publisher apologises over Drew Barrymore article
Sports
Six-wicket Bilal sparks spectacular Australian collapse
Morgan would be willing to drop himself at World Cup
It’s better late than never for Aussie tormentor
Many changes in team possible, says Islah
India’s red-ball batting a ‘work in progress’: Dravid
Business
IMF sees growth falling at 4pc in FY2019
Gasoline prices feared to increase 15pc on rupee depreciation
Cement sales post 18.9pc growth in Sept
Dollar slips
Karachi
CNG dealers move high court against 40pc gas price hike
Amir Khan sheltered outlaws at Nine Zero, testifies witness
Explanation sought over turning Saddar road into food street
Now you can get arrested for wrong-way driving
Two members of car-lifting gang arrested
Lahore
Reply sought on plea against Basant ban
Offices of five illegal housing schemes sealed
1,070 trained under Women on Wheels project
Balochistan minister meets CM
Partly cloudy forecast
Islamabad
RCB intensifies anti-encroachment drive
NH&MP drifting away from its character
President House glows pink
Anti-encroachment operation in F-8
Religious leaders meet
Peshawar
KP going through administrative crisis, civil servants tell Dr Ishrat
Protest sit-in outside Governor’s House
Journalists protest curbs on media, downsizing
ANP to protest inflation, tariff increases
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series
Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath
Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone
