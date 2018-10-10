World Post Day was celebrated at GPO

Rawalpindi : The World Post Day was celebrated in Pakistan on Tuesday. In this regard a function was organised by Pakistan Post at General Post Office, Rawalpindi, says a press release.

On the occasion, Chief Postmaster Arshad Khan was the chief guest at the flag-hoisting ceremony held at the GPO and national anthem was also sung. Officers and staff of the Pakistan Post, customers, students and others were also attended the ceremony.

Arshad Khan said that Pakistan Post is providing cost-effective and quality services to its customers despite facing several challenges.

At present, new services introduced in addition to traditional services are

Cash on Delivery and Same Delivery services, are running successfully and day-to-day increase in customers is a sign of confidence and success on Pak Post, he said.

He read the message of Director General of Universal Postal Union Bashar Abdur Rahman.

On the occasion an exhibition of commemorative stamp was organized which was centre of attraction for the visitors, stamp collectors and students

Commemorative stamp collector, Syed Ali Musa Zaidi and in-charge Philatelic Bureau Mohammad Fayyaz Warsi distributed gifts among the students.