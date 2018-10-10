Wed October 10, 2018
Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
October 10, 2018

District Bar Association team visits ICCI

Islamabad : A delegation of District Bar Association Islamabad led by its President Riasat Ali Azad visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and exchanged views on the shifting of district courts from F-8 Markaz to a safe location. Raffat Farid, senior vice president and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, vice president ICCI were present at the occasion. Khurshid Ahmed Buttt, general secretary, Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi, cabinet members and Executive Committee of District Bar Association Islamabad were in the delegation.

Addressing the delegation, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, ICCI president, said that F-8 Markaz was one of the important business centres of Islamabad and the presence of district courts in F-8 was not in conformity with the dignity of judges and lawyers as their lives were always at risk in a business area. He said already incidents of terrorism have occurred in the Markaz in which precious lives were lost and shifting of courts from F-8 was necessary to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

Speaking at the occasion, Riast Ali Azad, president, District Bar Association Islamabad said that the groundbreaking of Islamabad High Court Building was held in November 2012 in Sector G-5 at an area of five-acre land, but after the lapse of 6 years, the building has not been completed as yet which was causing delay in shifting of district courts from F-8. He stressed that the government should release necessary funds for early completion of IHC building to pave way for the shifting of district courts to Sector G-10. He said the shifting of district courts from F-8 would also provide relief to traders and residents of the area.

