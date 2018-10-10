Religious leaders meet

Islamabad: The religious leaders from different schools of thought held a meeting under the umbrella of ‘Tehrik Difa-e-Harmain Al Sharifain’ here on Tuesday.

The participants of the meeting maintained the Muslim Ummah was united against any threat to two holy mosques in Makkah Al-Mukarrama and Madina Al-Munawwara.

In a resolution passed at the meeting, it was pledged that the people of Pakistan were ready to give every sacrifice for defence of the two holy mosques.

The meeting was attended by Senators Professor Sajid Mir, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim, ex-minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Maulana Ali Muhammad Abu Turab, Liaquat Baloch, Shah Awais Noorani, Professor Hafiz Sajjad Qamar, Maulana Hamidul Haq and others.