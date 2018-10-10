President House glows pink

Islamabad : The President House (Aiwan-i-Sadr) glowed pink on Tuesday evening as part of efforts to make people aware of breast cancer and ways to prevent it.

The event was organised by the Pink Ribbon Pakistan in support of its PINKtober 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign.

According to the doctors, if breast cancer like any other diseases is diagnosed at an early stage, it can easily be cured. However, a lack of public awareness is causing its incidence to increase in the country.

As part of the awareness campaign, major buildings are lit pink.

After the Prime Minister House, Centaurus Mall, Faisal Masjid and Supreme Court in Islamabad in the last few years, the President's House was illuminated pink to spread public awareness of breast cancer.

According to Pink Ribbon CEO Omer Aftab, through the illumination of iconic structures, our message of saving lives from breast cancer will reach out to millions of people across the country.

He said the issue of breast cancer had cultural sensitivities attached with it but it needed to be effectively raised in the mainstream media.

Omer Aftab said involving sanctified institutions had provided hope to thousands of breast cancer patients in the country.

The Pink Ribbon CEO called for the re-establishment of the national health structure based on better-researched statistics of disease burden and the launch of a special focused awareness campaign to promote the concept of ‘prevention is better than cure.’