Wed October 10, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2018

New LG system discussed

LAHORE: Punjab ministers’ meeting was held here on Tuesday to discuss new dimensions of the proposed local bodies system.

cleanliness: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has given target of one week to undertake Clean & Green Punjab campaign in all the divisional headquarters and strict action would be taken on any negligence in this regard. He observed this while presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday in which secretary local government and high ranking officers were present. He said the government machinery has been given much time of one month and now action is required and instruction must be passed in all the 36 districts to take effective measures in ensuring proper and sustainable work of cleanliness.

He said he would visit divisional headquarters and inspect the state of affairs and immediate action would be taken on the spot. He said such mechanism should be adopted which can provide the citizens clean and pollution free atmosphere on permanent basis.

cleanliness: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has given target of one week to undertake Clean & Green Punjab campaign in all the divisional headquarters and strict action would be taken on any negligence in this regard. He observed this while presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday in which secretary local government and high ranking officers were present. He said the government machinery has been given much time of one month and now action is required and instruction must be passed in all the 36 districts to take effective measures in ensuring proper and sustainable work of cleanliness.

He said he would visit divisional headquarters and inspect the state of affairs and immediate action would be taken on the spot. He said such mechanism should be adopted which can provide the citizens clean and pollution free atmosphere on permanent basis.

