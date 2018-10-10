New LG system discussed

LAHORE: Punjab ministers’ meeting was held here on Tuesday to discuss new dimensions of the proposed local bodies system.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan chaired the meeting. Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Mohsin Leghari, Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, Mian Khalid Mahmood, Sirdar Asif Nakai and Saeed ul Hassan Shah attended the meeting. They presented different proposals keeping in view ground realities and as per the requirements of their respective districts. Abdul Aleem Khan said the past government put the local body institutions inactive deliberately. He said on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan consultation process has been started at different levels so that new system could be brought in most perfect shape. Abdul Aleem Khan observed that in the new system from Attock to Rajanpur there would be uniform policies and financial and administrative powers would be delegated to each representative of the local bodies.

cleanliness: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has given target of one week to undertake Clean & Green Punjab campaign in all the divisional headquarters and strict action would be taken on any negligence in this regard. He observed this while presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday in which secretary local government and high ranking officers were present. He said the government machinery has been given much time of one month and now action is required and instruction must be passed in all the 36 districts to take effective measures in ensuring proper and sustainable work of cleanliness.

He said he would visit divisional headquarters and inspect the state of affairs and immediate action would be taken on the spot. He said such mechanism should be adopted which can provide the citizens clean and pollution free atmosphere on permanent basis.