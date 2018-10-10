PU announces results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE
Punjab University has announced results of MBA (3 ½ year programme) part-I, II and III second annual examination 2017, BBA (Hons) first & third year second annual examination 2017 and BS Computer Science third year second annual examination 2017. Detailed result is available on PU website.
