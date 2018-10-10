Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting northern areas of the country and may persist till Wednesday (today). They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Islamabad, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Murree, Chakwal, Joharabad, Kamra, Sargodha, Mangla, Jhelum, Mandi Bahaudin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Kakul, Balakot, Risalpur, Peshawar, Pattan, Cherat, Lower Dir, Saidu Sharif, Kohat, Malamjabba, Dir, Bannu, Chitral, Mirkhani, Kalam, Drosh, Parachinar, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Garidupatta, Gupis, Astore and Bagrote. Tuesday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 27°C, minimum was 17.7°C and humidity level was 59 per cent.