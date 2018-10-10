Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman
Govt decides to approach IMF

Govt decides to approach IMF

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Balochistan minister meets CM

LAHORE: Balochistan Forest Minister Mir Ziaullah called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest, including promotion of inter-provincial harmony came under discussion. Usman Buzdar said that we all have to move along in the journey of national development and prosperity and added that passions of brotherhood, harmony and cohesion will be promoted among the provinces. We all have to make a new Pakistan together.

Balochistan is very near to my heart and every possible effort will be made for its development, Buzdar concluded. Mental balance: Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that mind is the most important part of human body and its balance is imperative for a healthy life.

In his message issued here in connection with World Mental Health Day being observed on Wednesday (today), the chief minister said that regular exercise and recreational activities keep both mind and soul healthy while a lifestyle contrary to the laws of nature increases the chances of mental diseases. He said that a lifestyle that commensurate with the laws of nature and natural habitat decreases the chances of mental sickness. Lack of knowledge about mental diseases and negligence about timely diagnosis and treatment of such illness can increase the psychiatric diseases and diminishes the mental and physical capabilities of the patients.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone