Balochistan minister meets CM

LAHORE: Balochistan Forest Minister Mir Ziaullah called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest, including promotion of inter-provincial harmony came under discussion. Usman Buzdar said that we all have to move along in the journey of national development and prosperity and added that passions of brotherhood, harmony and cohesion will be promoted among the provinces. We all have to make a new Pakistan together.

Balochistan is very near to my heart and every possible effort will be made for its development, Buzdar concluded. Mental balance: Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that mind is the most important part of human body and its balance is imperative for a healthy life.

In his message issued here in connection with World Mental Health Day being observed on Wednesday (today), the chief minister said that regular exercise and recreational activities keep both mind and soul healthy while a lifestyle contrary to the laws of nature increases the chances of mental diseases. He said that a lifestyle that commensurate with the laws of nature and natural habitat decreases the chances of mental sickness. Lack of knowledge about mental diseases and negligence about timely diagnosis and treatment of such illness can increase the psychiatric diseases and diminishes the mental and physical capabilities of the patients.