Reply sought on plea against Basant ban

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the Punjab government on a petition filed by District Kite Flying Association challenging the imposition of ban on Basant festival by government.

The petitioner through its counsel Usman Khokhar pleaded that the ban on the festival had not only ruined the business but also deprived the people of their earning as they are facing financial hardships. He pointed out that government had imposed a ban on Basant in 2007 following the increase in death toll of people owing to kite flying, adding that if the government’s stance is deemed correct then why Basant was celebrated in 2008 and 2009.

Khokhar contended that the association had filed applications to respondents but all in vain. He said the section 5 and subsection 2 of Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Act 2009 clearly says a time of 15 days will be given for kite flying business. He implored the respondents are obliged to allow the petitioner to start their business within the framework of law, but even after the order of country’s top court and by regulating law, neither the respondents are doing their legal duties as has been defined in the law under discussion nor allowing the petitioner to start their business even in accordance with the law. He said the respondents are not announcing the date of kite flying as is provided in the law.

He prayed the court that the ban notification dated February 27, 2007 be declared null and void. The respondents be directed to announce 15-day time of kite flying business as mentioned in the law.

law officers: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais to submit a comprehensive reply on the procedure for appointment of law officers in Punjab. A local lawyer had filed a petition challenging process for the appointment of the government’s law officers and seeking a direction to formulate a mechanism for the purpose beyond political consideration. The petitioner-lawyer argued that law officers had been appointed on political grounds who remained loyal to government instead of the State. He said the government’s lawyers drew salaries from taxpayers’ money but defended a specific political government.

Earlier, Additional Advocate General Anwaar Hussain argued that the chief minister of the province enjoyed discretionary powers under Article 140 of the Constitution to make appointments at the Advocate General office. He said the Supreme Court had already decided a similar matter in many judgments upholding the powers of the executive.