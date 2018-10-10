Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman
Govt decides to approach IMF

Govt decides to approach IMF

Editorial

October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The death penalty

When the moratorium on the death penalty was lifted in 2014, it was justified as a necessary tool in the fight against militancy. The state promised that capital punishment would be used judiciously and only against the most heinous of criminals. That has not proven to be the case. As the international community marks the World Day Against the Death Penalty today, Pakistan has become one of the few nations in the world that still regularly hangs people to death. A report by the Justice Project Pakistan has found that every eight person executed in the world is a Pakistani. We have 26 percent of the world’s death row population and hand out 14 percent of worldwide death sentences. On average, one person is sentenced to death every day in the country. We should be ashamed of this culture of state-sanctioned death. Giving the power of life and death to the state is never a good idea. Most of the executions carried out are not of hardened militants but are related to murders that arose out of disputes over property or between families. There is tons of evidence showing that the death penalty does not have a deterrent effect. It thus beggars belief that so many are critical of the state’s incompetence and corruption, but are eager to hand it the ultimate power.

Even if the moralistic argument against the widespread use of the death penalty does not convince everyone, the state of our justice system should give us all pause. According to the JPP report, 85 percent of death sentences have been overturned by the Supreme Court since 2014. Essentially, in an overwhelming majority of cases where capital punishment has been handed down, the apex court has found that mistakes were made either in the gathering of evidence or in the verdicts reached by judges in lower courts. The death penalty also disproportionately hits the poor as they cannot afford lawyers who insist on a fair trial. There have been reports of death row prisoners who were executed even before their final appeals were ruled on by the Supreme Court. Clearly, reform is needed in all aspects of our justice system. If we insist on keeping the death penalty, it should be a punishment of the last resort, used only for very few crimes. There should absolutely no question about the person’s guilt and death-row prisoners have to be given access to competent legal help. Right now, the state is failing on all counts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone