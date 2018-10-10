Do no harm

This refers to the letter ‘Safety for doctors’ (Oct 9) by Saad Riaz. It is appalling that the healthcare authorities have not taken steps to ensure the safety of doctors. There should be a legal way prevent the verbal and physical assault of doctors.

If any attendant is involved in attacking or threatening a doctor, he/she should be heavily fined. At the same time, doctors who do not provide proper treatment to patients should be reported to the authorities. Let us not turn hospitals and clinics into a battleground. We should take steps to deal with a situation in a civilised manner.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad