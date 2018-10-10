Education overhaul

It is disappointing to see that the Sindh government has not taken any step to uplift the province’s education sector. A large number of schools are in a dilapidated condition with no washroom and proper furniture. Many schools don’t even have proper boundary walls.

Thousands of children are out of school,. But the provincial government hasn’t taken any step to deal with the issue.

Kaleem Malak

Hyderabad