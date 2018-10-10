Nothing for the

worker

Hundreds of old labourers work from dawn to dusk to earn daily wages. These people don’t have any job security. They are not entitled to receive pension after a specific age. People who are above 70 can also be seen doing menial jobs.

It is disappointing that no government has taken any steps to provide relief to the old. The authorities concerned should consider giving such labourers a monthly stipend and provide some relief to such people.

Gulbahar Yousuf

Turbat