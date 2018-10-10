tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
That the relevant authorities have asked INGOs to leave the country within 60 days may harm our development sector and related businesses. As our country facing unemployment severely and economic crisis, it needs foreign investment and foreign donors. The prime minister should reconsider the decision. With the exit of INGOs, hundreds of people will become jobless.Ashraf Khetran
Multan
That the relevant authorities have asked INGOs to leave the country within 60 days may harm our development sector and related businesses. As our country facing unemployment severely and economic crisis, it needs foreign investment and foreign donors. The prime minister should reconsider the decision. With the exit of INGOs, hundreds of people will become jobless.Ashraf Khetran
Multan
Comments