Downward spiral

Since taking office, the PTI-led government’s finance team has apparently not planned a strategy to deal with economic challenges. There was an ineffable delay while deciding whether to approach the IMF.

These delays contribute to volatility and uncertainty in the market because of which the reserves slid to a dangerously low level. The government’s finance team must take ownership of the economy as it is presently in uncharted waters.

Huma Arif

Karachi

*****

Many financial analysts think that the reasons for the downward spiral of stock market can be the arrest of opposition leaders and the government’s inability to take key economic decisions – with regard to the IMF bailout – in a timely manner.

The recent market crash has created a wave of fear among small investors. It is time the government took effective steps to regain the trust of small investors.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi