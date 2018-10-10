Fear and crime

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The return of street crimes in North Karachi has put residents in a difficult position. People are even frightened to step out of their houses.
Even though the police patrol in the area regularly, the number of crimes hasn’t gone down at all. The law-enforcement agencies should tackle this problem at the earliest. Residents deserve to live in a safe environment.
Mashood Hasan
Karachi
The return of street crimes in North Karachi has put residents in a difficult position. People are even frightened to step out of their houses.
Even though the police patrol in the area regularly, the number of crimes hasn’t gone down at all. The law-enforcement agencies should tackle this problem at the earliest. Residents deserve to live in a safe environment.
Mashood Hasan
Karachi
Comments