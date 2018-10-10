Not safe for minors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It seems that terror has once again revisited Karachi. Last month, at least 167 children went missing. The police later informed that they were able to recover 135 children.
The chief minister and the police authorities should take immediate action against criminals who are involved in the kidnapping of children. Effective steps should be taken to recover the missing children in a timely manner.
Abdul Rehman
Turbat
