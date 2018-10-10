Clean Pakistan

Pakistan is regarded as one of the most polluted countries in the world. And we, as Pakistani, are equally responsible for this sad state of affairs. Our homes, markets, hospitals, schools, offices and even graveyards are surrounded by heaps of garbage. Unattended garbage is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and other harmful insects, which spread deadly diseases.

It is easy to blame the government for everything that is wrong in society, but it is difficult to take responsibility. We have to pledge that we will take steps to promote cleanliness across the country. Each Pakistani has to play his/her role in building a cleaner Pakistan.

Hafiza Zuha

Karachi