Justice for Saifullah

Saifullah Jamali, a young engineering student from Faisalabad, took his life because of constant bullying. The fact that Jamali’s teacher repeatedly failed him in a subject calls for the authorities concerned to monitor how our educational institutions are being run.
It is unfortunate that a teacher will push a student to such an extent that the student will opt for death. The authorities concerned should pay attention to such matters and provide a conducive learning environment to our students.
Hiba Arif
Islamabad
