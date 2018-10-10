Wed October 10, 2018
Experienced incompetence?

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

Major reshuffle in NAB

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

Govt decides to approach IMF

October 10, 2018

Time to change

This refers to the article ‘Change’ (Oct 7) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. According to the writer, this is the first time that Pakistan has a prime minister and a chief justice whose top priority is to tackle corruption. Owing to the flawed policies of our rulers, the national debt has surged to a whopping $95 billion. The PTI government is making every attempt to pull the country out of this massive debt. But now, at least one thing is certain: nobody will ever dream of indulging in corrupt practices.

The PTI government also plan to take effective action to bring the looted money back to the country. This shows that change has been initiated with full force.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan,

Karachi.

