Time to change

This refers to the article ‘Change’ (Oct 7) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. According to the writer, this is the first time that Pakistan has a prime minister and a chief justice whose top priority is to tackle corruption. Owing to the flawed policies of our rulers, the national debt has surged to a whopping $95 billion. The PTI government is making every attempt to pull the country out of this massive debt. But now, at least one thing is certain: nobody will ever dream of indulging in corrupt practices.

The PTI government also plan to take effective action to bring the looted money back to the country. This shows that change has been initiated with full force.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan,

Karachi.