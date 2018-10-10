What’s new?

People voted for the PTI because they thought that the party will introduce people-friendly policies and will not repeat the mistakes that were carried out by previous governments. It is, therefore, disappointing to see that the party is doing everything that the past government did. The party has always maintained that it will never go to the IMF for a bailout package. However, it has recently announced that the government has decided to approach the financial institution. Approaching the IMF means currency devaluation and inflation. The price of essential commodities will rise at an unprecedented space, making it impossible for people to make ends meet. Is this the change that we were looking forward to?

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi