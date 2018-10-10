Fair action will find no one clean: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Objecting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that he’d have got some 50 people arrested if he’d been in charge of the NAB, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday asked as to who had given him the authority to do so.

Talking informally to reporters here, he accused the government of exacting political revenge on its opponents which, he said, was hurting the country's stability.

He claimed that nobody was politically victimised during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) tenure. "All laws formed during Musharraf's tenure should be reviewed. We should get rid of notorious laws," Nawaz remarked. He further claimed that no one in Pakistan will be found 'clean' if cases of holding assets beyond means were initiated against them.

"Be it the rich or the poor, nobody discloses all of the income received from selling off assets," he said.

"Forbearance is necessary for the country to progress. This country has already sunk and if political witch-hunt continues, things will continue to become bleak," Nawaz said. “It takes time to bring changes in the system.

The stock market is sliding down and the dollar rate is on an upward spiral. In times like this, everyone should try to act sensibly," Nawaz remarked. Speaking about PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's arrest by the NAB, Nawaz said the former Punjab chief minister had served the country day and night and even fell ill due to excessive work.

"Pakistanis and foreigners alike praise Shahbaz's work. Those who accused him were embarrassed after the Chinese government clarified the allegations," he said, adding that the government's behaviour towards Shahbaz was regrettable. "If this is accountability, then we regret this process," he said.

Further, the former prime minister also alleged that the Peshawar Metro project's contract was given to a blacklisted company by the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

"Why did the KP government award the contract to a blacklisted company? The matter should be investigated and a reference must be filed against such actions," said Nawaz. The former premier was in Islamabad for the hearing of corruption references filed against him by the NAB.