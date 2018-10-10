1,769 health centres sealed in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Care Commission (HCC) Azar Sardar on Tuesday said 1,769 health centres were sealed off and fines of Rs21.7 million imposed for lack of healthcare facilities at various facilities.

Speaking at a press briefing, he said there were 15,000 health centres across the province in which 5,000 have been registered so far. He said that the commission continued its actions against unregistered health centres despite lack of required staff and resources.

He said that 49 centres lacked intensive care units and surgeries were being done upon patients had been sealed during three grand operations conducted between April 22 and September 28. He said the commission has also recruited 11 inspectors including two female biomedical engineers to check diagnostic and other facilities at laboratories.

He said offices of the HCC were established in provincially administered tribal areas, Malakand and Saidu Sharif in Swat. He said that the HCC shelved the plan of documentation of healthcare centres for lack of funds.